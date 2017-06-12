Virginia born actor Stephen Furst pas...

Virginia born actor Stephen Furst passes away in California

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

A character actor who was born and educated in Virginia has died at age 63 of complications from diabetes. Stephen Furst, who played a fictional fraternity pledge nicknamed Flounder in the 1978 film "Animal House," was born in Norfolk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Yeah 1,545,871
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,787
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 6 hr Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) 14 hr Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Cristina 273
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) Sat Sandra Woodhouse 96
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC