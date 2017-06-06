Vintage Toy Buying Show comes to Hamp...

Vintage Toy Buying Show comes to Hampton Roads

17 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Get ready for a blast from the past with Joel Magee and his Norfolk-Virginia Beach Vintage Toy Buying Show. From Tuesday, June 6th to Saturday, June 10th he'll be here in Hampton Roads offering on the spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier.

