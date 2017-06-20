UVA Innocence Project seeks to clear ...

UVA Innocence Project seeks to clear Norfolk man of 137 year sentence

A Norfolk man sentenced to 137 years for a 1997 armed robbery is getting help from the University of Virginia Innocence Project to clear his name. "The case certainly had a number of red flags that we often see in wrongful conviction cases," said Jennifer Givens, the clinic's legal director.

