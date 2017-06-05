USM Makes History with First Graduating Class of Unmanned Maritime Systems Course
The University of Southern Mississippi made history on June 1 with 15 students completing a first-of-its-kind certification in Unmanned Maritime Systems . "This is akin to what NASA first did with spaceflight," Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet said.
