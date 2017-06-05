Two people found shot at separate loc...

Two people found shot at separate locations in Norfolk

Dispatchers say police found a person shot in the 1200 block of Underwood Avenue at 6:20 p.m., near Norview Elementary School. Seven minutes later, officers responded to the parking lot of the Food Lion at 3530 Tidewater Drive, where they found a second gunshot victim.

Norfolk, VA

