Two people found shot at separate locations in Norfolk
Dispatchers say police found a person shot in the 1200 block of Underwood Avenue at 6:20 p.m., near Norview Elementary School. Seven minutes later, officers responded to the parking lot of the Food Lion at 3530 Tidewater Drive, where they found a second gunshot victim.
