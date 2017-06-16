Two ODU football players suspended in...

Two ODU football players suspended indefinitely after nightclub assault arrests in Norfolk

21 hrs ago

Norfolk Police say they were called to The Edge nightclub at 4800 Hampton Boulevard on June 11 around 1:15 a.m. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. Police arrived to find two men, ages 26 and 21, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

