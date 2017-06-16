Two ODU football players suspended indefinitely after nightclub assault arrests in Norfolk
Norfolk Police say they were called to The Edge nightclub at 4800 Hampton Boulevard on June 11 around 1:15 a.m. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. Police arrived to find two men, ages 26 and 21, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
