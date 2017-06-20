The Facts about Canine Influenza on Coast Live
A deadly dog flu has already killed dogs in North Carolina and it continues to spread. We talk with Linda Gould, Veterinary Practice Director at the Norfolk SPCA about what we as pet owners need to know about protecting our pets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
