Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Norfolk teen

Friday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Detectives charged Allen with one count of second degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of gang participation. On April 24 police found 17-year-old Spencer suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Wilson Road.

