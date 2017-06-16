Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Norfolk teen
Detectives charged Allen with one count of second degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of gang participation. On April 24 police found 17-year-old Spencer suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Wilson Road.
