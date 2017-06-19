Summer Arts Preview: Beer, wine events on tap
From old hams to Virginia Craft Beer Month, there's plenty do eat and drink around Hampton Roads this season. Downtown Gloucester merchants will turn their stores into tasting rooms as part of the Gloucester Village Wine Walk 4-8 p.m. Thursday.
