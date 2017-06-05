Spirit of Norfolk holding 'All You Can Eat Crab Feast'
Tickets are on now on sale for the cruise on November 4. The cruise will start at 2:30 p.m. and will end at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a cruise along the Elizabeth River with stunning views, interactive DJ entertainment and a special crab lunch buffet. A ticket for the Crab Fest with non-alcoholic beverages is $82.
