Security measures in place as organizers expect up to 300,000 people at Harborfest
Thousands are expected at Town Point Park this weekend and News 3 met up with organizers to ask them what they are doing to protect the public. Captain Jorge Cardenas, the Ecuadorian Navy Liaison said, "We really enjoy it because it makes friendships between countries that are far away."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|obama muslim
|1,541,708
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|Into The Night
|63,725
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|22 hr
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|12
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|kteka001
|129
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC