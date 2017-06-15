Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Wasp reported missing since June 11
Naval Criminal Investigative Service along with Norfolk Police are investigating the disappearance of a US Navy Sailor missing from the USS Wasp. Gage Brady, 21, was last seen on the night of June 11 when he told a friend he was going to a bar to pick up another friend.
