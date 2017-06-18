Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Wasp found safe in Colorado
A US Navy Sailor who was reported missing from the USS Wasp has been located in Colorado Springs, according to NCIS officials. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Norfolk Police were investigating the disappearance of the Sailor, who was last seen on the night of June 11 when he told a friend he was going to a bar to pick up another friend.
