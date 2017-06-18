Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Wasp fo...

Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Wasp found safe in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A US Navy Sailor who was reported missing from the USS Wasp has been located in Colorado Springs, according to NCIS officials. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Norfolk Police were investigating the disappearance of the Sailor, who was last seen on the night of June 11 when he told a friend he was going to a bar to pick up another friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,546,149
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ORLY 63,801
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) 7 hr Stayaway 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Sun Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Cristina 273
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) Sat Sandra Woodhouse 96
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Norfolk County was issued at June 19 at 5:20PM EDT

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC