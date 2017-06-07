Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Normand...

Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Normandy goes overboard off NC coast

12 hrs ago

A sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy is missing this morning after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina. According a report from the Navy Times , it happened off the coast of Cherry Point - which is about 80 minutes south of Ocracoke Island.

Norfolk, VA

