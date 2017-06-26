Roadwork continues as grand opening of Norfolk Outlet Mall nears

Norfolk city crews have been working to improve roads surrounding the outlet for months, but according to a spokesperson with VDOT, operational improvements on Northampton Blvd will continue even after the mall opens this week. After the July 4 holiday, VDOT crews will work to add turning lanes, lengthen ramps and improve roads traveled by shoppers from major interstates to the outlet's entrance on Northampton Blvd. According to VDOT the work will cost $9 million dollars and is fully funded.

