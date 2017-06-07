Residents invited to weigh in on mana...

Residents invited to weigh in on managing coastal storm risks in Norfolk

13 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The City of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers want to hear from residents on a study to limit the damage of coastal storms. They are holding a public meeting Thursday to talk about possible solutions.

