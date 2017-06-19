Readily available drug cocktail can help prevent sepsis shock and death
Sepsis presents a major challenge for health care providers, especially in low-income countries where the mortality rate can exceed 60 percent. Even in advanced medical settings, sepsis is still very dangerous and accounts for over 400,000 deaths annually in the U.S. alone.
