Ralph H. Sukeforth
Ralph H. Sukeforth, 86, died at home Thursday, June 15, 2017, after a short but valiant battle with leukemia. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn A. Sukeforth, in 2010, with whom he shared 57 years of a very loving, happy and prosperous marriage.
