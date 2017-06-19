Ralph H. Sukeforth

Ralph H. Sukeforth

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Ralph H. Sukeforth, 86, died at home Thursday, June 15, 2017, after a short but valiant battle with leukemia. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn A. Sukeforth, in 2010, with whom he shared 57 years of a very loving, happy and prosperous marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,546,501
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Hooker 63,815
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Mon Stayaway 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Sun Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Cristina 273
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) Sat Sandra Woodhouse 96
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC