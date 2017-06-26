Port of Virginia opens new 26-lane No...

Port of Virginia opens new 26-lane North Gate Complex at Norfolk International Terminals

1 hr ago

The $42 million new complex adds 26 new truck lanes with the latest security and data-collection technology to improve the flow of truck cargo to and from the terminal.

