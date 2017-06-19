Police: Chesapeake city employee clocked in for work and left for another job
A city employee is off the job and facing three felony embezzlement charges after investigators say he pulled paychecks from two jobs in two cities at the same time. Quentin Matthews, 33, clocked in for work at the Parks and Recreation Department and then left for a second gig in Norfolk, according to court documents.
