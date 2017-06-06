People Taking Action: Local grandma joins the fight against ALS
Betty's daughter used to have a very active lifestyle, from white-water rafting to snorkeling, but not anymore. Now she can only walk with assistance, has lost the use of her right arm and has a feeding tube.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,540,522
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|19 hr
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Mon
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC