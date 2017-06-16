ODU football player suspended indefin...

ODU football player suspended indefinitely after arrest in Norfolk

Court records show Devin Hannan was arrested June 11 and charged with misdemeanor Assault and Battery, and Stab, Cut, Wound with Malicious Intent, a felony.

