Ocean View murder suspect caught in P...

Ocean View murder suspect caught in Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man wanted in connection to a May 21 homicide in Norfolk was captured in Portsmouth on Thursday night by U.S. Marshals, along with the Norfolk and Portsmouth fugitive squads. On May 21, Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,541,794
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,726
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 20 hr Sharlatwn2 53
Officers Work 84 Hours Thu Officers Work 84 ... 1
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Wed Martin garey 12
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC