Norfolk tattoo shop to offer flash tattoos benefiting Norfolk Animal Care Center

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is partnering with Fuzion Ink Tattoo for "Tats for Tails," a fundraiser and mini-block party. The event is on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fuzion Ink Tattoo's shop on 729 Granby Street.

