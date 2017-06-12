Norfolk tattoo shop to offer flash tattoos benefiting Norfolk Animal Care Center
The Norfolk Animal Care Center is partnering with Fuzion Ink Tattoo for "Tats for Tails," a fundraiser and mini-block party. The event is on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fuzion Ink Tattoo's shop on 729 Granby Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,543,417
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|INTERCOURSE ABSENT
|63,756
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Sun
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC