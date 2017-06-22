Norfolk Premium Outlets to hold opening celebrations beginning June 29
Guests can enjoy savings of up to 25-65 percent, live entertainment, family festivities, prize giveaways and a beach party with a beach ball drop! During the event guests are encouraged to join the Simon Premium Outlets VIP Shopper Club for exclusive access to extra deals. Select stores will also take part in celebrating the opening of Norfolk Premium Outlets with in-store events June 29 - July 2. Residents and visitors are invited to join the Opening Ceremony to officially welcome Norfolk Premium Outlets to the community.
