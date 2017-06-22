Norfolk Premium Outlets to hold openi...

Norfolk Premium Outlets to hold opening celebrations beginning June 29

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Guests can enjoy savings of up to 25-65 percent, live entertainment, family festivities, prize giveaways and a beach party with a beach ball drop! During the event guests are encouraged to join the Simon Premium Outlets VIP Shopper Club for exclusive access to extra deals. Select stores will also take part in celebrating the opening of Norfolk Premium Outlets with in-store events June 29 - July 2. Residents and visitors are invited to join the Opening Ceremony to officially welcome Norfolk Premium Outlets to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min NewsJune2017 YTube 1,549,098
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 3 hr Stephanielaforge 43
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 63,856
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 21 hr Bat 858
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 22 Martin garey 14
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC