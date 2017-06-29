Norfolk Premium Outlets set for grand opening
The new outlet mall is opening Thursday, boasting wide range of brand-name stores including Nike, Banana Republic and Steve Madden. Members of the media toured the mall earlier in June, getting a sneak peek of the mall and its amenities.
Norfolk Discussions
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,551,658
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|9 hr
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|18 hr
|Sumdum ho
|2
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 27
|Aimee Hagen
|105
