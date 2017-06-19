Norfolk Premium Outlets inviting shoppers to celebrate grand opening Read Story Staff

Norfolk Premium Outlets inviting shop...

Norfolk Premium Outlets inviting shoppers to celebrate grand opening

13 hrs ago

Music and Entertainment, Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage near Market Hall Mad Science: Fire & Ice, Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. young scientists can see just how "hot" and "cool" science can be! Paper will disappear in a flash, carbon dioxide bubbles will pop and a special Mad Science "burp" potion will amaze children as they learn about dry ice, chemical reactions and the states of matter. Strolling Entertainment, Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. children can enjoy face painting and balloon artists throughout the center.

