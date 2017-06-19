Norfolk Premium Outlets inviting shoppers to celebrate grand opening Read Story Staff
Music and Entertainment, Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage near Market Hall Mad Science: Fire & Ice, Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. young scientists can see just how "hot" and "cool" science can be! Paper will disappear in a flash, carbon dioxide bubbles will pop and a special Mad Science "burp" potion will amaze children as they learn about dry ice, chemical reactions and the states of matter. Strolling Entertainment, Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. children can enjoy face painting and balloon artists throughout the center.
