Norfolk police warn people to check a...

Norfolk police warn people to check accounts after skimmers found on ATMs

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Norfolk police said Wednesday in at least one case, it was a technician called to fix what a customer thought was a broken ATM that found the skimmer. The skimming device isn't particularly sophisticated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min sonicifilter 1,544,729
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed WACKO 63,768
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Dan gMe 104
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 11 john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 11 Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC