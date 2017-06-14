Norfolk police warn people to check accounts after skimmers found on ATMs
Norfolk police said Wednesday in at least one case, it was a technician called to fix what a customer thought was a broken ATM that found the skimmer. The skimming device isn't particularly sophisticated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicifilter
|1,544,729
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|WACKO
|63,768
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Dan gMe
|104
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 11
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC