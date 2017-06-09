Norfolk man sentenced to 28 years in ...

Norfolk man sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2015 Christmas Day murder

4 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to serve 28 years in prison for the Christmas Day 2015 murder of Johnason Smith. Around 7:30 p.m. on December 25, 2015, Norfolk Police responded to the 3800 block of S. Cape Henry Avenue.

