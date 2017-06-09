Norfolk man sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2015 Christmas Day murder
A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to serve 28 years in prison for the Christmas Day 2015 murder of Johnason Smith. Around 7:30 p.m. on December 25, 2015, Norfolk Police responded to the 3800 block of S. Cape Henry Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,541,794
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,726
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Thu
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|12
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|kteka001
|129
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC