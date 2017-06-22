Norfolk man claims someone was trying to kill him then allegedly assaults an officer
Around 3 p.m. police said 41-year-old Tramyne Hickmon approached an officer in the 100 block of Saint Paul's Boulevard and said someone was attempting to kill him. When police began to investigate, Hickmon's behavior became erratic, and he attempted to return to his vehicle, according to police.
