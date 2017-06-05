Norfolk drivers frustrated over parki...

Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest Read Story Arrianee LeBeau

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The City has 26 parking garages and lots in the area, but downtown residents like Weston Kuenstler said parking in the area is still hectic. "The parking gets kind of bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Susanm 1,541,905
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Arnold 63,727
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu Sharlatwn2 53
Officers Work 84 Hours Thu Officers Work 84 ... 1
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Wed Martin garey 12
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC