Norfolk couple sentenced for involvement in 2007 murder case

Frank Wilson Everett and Teressa Ann Everett each pleaded guilty in March to one count of misdemeanor Concealing a Dead Body, one count of misdemeanor Accessory after the Fact, and one count of felony Defiling a Dead Body, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney. Jordan's body was discovered in a wooded area in the 1100-block of Vista Street in Norfolk in December 2007.

