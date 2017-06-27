Norfolk City Council appoints Douglas...

Norfolk City Council appoints Douglas L. Smith as city manager

Norfolk City Council has appointed Douglas L. Smith as Norfolk's next city manager, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander announced Tuesday. "As interim city manager during a year of significant transition for city hall and Norfolk, Doug Smith has provided steady, responsive and innovative leadership, " said Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor.

