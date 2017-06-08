Norfolk-based USCAA announces inaugur...

Norfolk-based USCAA announces inaugural Legacy, Hall of Fame inductees

16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association will open its Hall of Fame at its national headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia on June 11th and has released its inaugural Legacy and USCAA Hall of Fame inductees for the 2017-2018 year. Among the Hall of Fame inductees is Bill Casto, a Williamsburg resident who serves as CEO of the USCAA and spent 15 years as Director of Athletics at The Apprentice School in Newport News.

