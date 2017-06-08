Norfolk-based beer wins first place a...

Norfolk-based beer wins first place award

The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company took home a first place award from the Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards in Richmond. Smartmouth won the "First Place Best of Show" award for their "Safety Dance", which is a German Pilsener style beer.

