Norfolk-based beer wins first place award
The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company took home a first place award from the Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards in Richmond. Smartmouth won the "First Place Best of Show" award for their "Safety Dance", which is a German Pilsener style beer.
