News 24 mins ago 6:49 p.m.9-year-old gets four perfect scores on SOL tests
SOL testing can be a stressful time for students, parents and teachers but one Norfolk elementary student accomplished a rare feat. "I was like 'Oh my god is there something wrong with this? There better be something wrong with this?" she said.
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|RoxLo
|1,548,052
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|14
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Tue
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
