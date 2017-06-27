News 21 mins ago 9:40 a.m.Restaurant week returning to Downtown Norfolk
Depending on the restaurant, patrons can have multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch and brunch options for $12. "This is our 23rd Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, and we are thrilled that we have so many restaurants that have been with us since day one in addition to the new restaurants that have joined the roster this summer," said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council.
