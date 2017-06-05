Navy sailor remains missing 2 days after going overboard new
A U.S. Navy sailor from Rhode Island remains missing two days after being reported overboard from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina. Petty Officer Christopher Clavin of Lincoln went overboard Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.
