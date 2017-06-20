Navy Commander Charged For Apparently Taking Pigs As Bribe
The unnamed officer, involved in what's become known as the "Fat Leonard" scandal, one of the largest scandals in the history of the Navy, will be revealed early next week during a preliminary hearing in Norfolk, Va., The Washington Post reports. Documents indicate that the officer conspired with Leonard Glenn Francis, owner of defense contracting firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia, in exchange for alleged bribes including pigs, prostitutes and tickets to a Julio Iglesias concert and Gucci fashion show.
