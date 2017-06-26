Naval Station Norfolk, largest Navy b...

Naval Station Norfolk, largest Navy base in the world, turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

On June 28, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation setting aside money for the property on which Naval Station Norfolk is now located, making way for what would become a base that would revolutionize the United States Navy, the Hampton Roads region and truly the world as a whole. "When you look at our history, the Great White Fleet sailed from Willoughby Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 59 min VetnorsGate 1,549,961
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 9 hr Aimee Hagen 105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Jun 1 maddie42415 2
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids May '17 Ayers 18
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC