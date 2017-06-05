NASA Launch Could be Colorful Light Show for Viewers

As dawn is about to break on Sunday, June 11, those living along the East Coast from New York City to North Carolina could be treated to a spectacular multi-colored atmospheric light show courtesy of NASA. That's when the space agency intends its attempt its fourth launch of a small "sounding rocket" from it Wallops Flight Facility on the shore of Eastern Virginia to some 100 miles above the planet.

