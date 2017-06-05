NASA Launch Could be Colorful Light S...

NASA Launch Could be Colorful Light Show for Viewers

Read more: How Stuff Works

As dawn is about to break on Sunday, June 11, those living along the East Coast from New York City to North Carolina could be treated to a spectacular multi-colored atmospheric light show courtesy of NASA. That's when the space agency intends its attempt its fourth launch of a small "sounding rocket" from it Wallops Flight Facility on the shore of Eastern Virginia to some 100 miles above the planet.

