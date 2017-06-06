Melfa man sentenced after police find thousands of child pornography photos in his home
NORFOLK, Va. - A Melfa man who had tens of thousands of digital pictures and videos of child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison According to court documents, police found several electronic devices that had at least 1.7 million digital files, tens of thousands of which depicted the sexual abuse of children.
