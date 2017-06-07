Man on run from Norfolk sexual assaul...

Man on run from Norfolk sexual assault charges captured in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man on the run from sexual assault charges in Norfolk has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in San Francisco. Daniel Arnold Nickerson, 59, was arrested Tuesday night near a homeless shelter where he had been living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min ritedownthemiddle 1,541,004
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 2 hr Martin garey 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Squidy 63,709
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Tue kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC