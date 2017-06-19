Man arrested in connection with Norfolk homicide
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police and paramedics responded to the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace for a possible gunshot victim. When police arrived they found 49-year-old Samantha Ganther inside her home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|1,546,262
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Into The Night
|63,802
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|18 hr
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC