Major & the Monbacks ride classic roc...

Major & the Monbacks ride classic rock sound to indie success

12 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

For a band like Major & the Monbacks, the history of classic rock and soul is a fun-filled playground ripe for exploration. The septet is a group of crack instrumentalists who can toss off retro-soul revivalist riffs in their sleep, but whose sense of restless exploration has them bouncing from country-funk riffage to Beatlesque harmonies, often sounding like a looser, jammier St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

