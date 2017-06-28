Local Girl Scouts team up with Norfol...

Local Girl Scouts team up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue for firefighting camp

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Local Girl Scouts teamed up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue on Wednesday for Camp Fury, a firefighting and emergency preparedness camp for girls. The girls visited Chrysler Hall in Norfolk and cycled through different firefighting activity stations, including fire extinguisher training, confined space training, dummy drags and search and rescue drills, which involves wearing blacked-out masks and using forcible entry skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min mdbuilder 1,550,759
News Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10) 14 hr lilredd73 105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Common Sense 63,861
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Aimee Hagen 105
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Jun 1 maddie42415 2
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May '17 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC