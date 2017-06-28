Local Girl Scouts team up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue for firefighting camp

Local Girl Scouts teamed up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue on Wednesday for Camp Fury, a firefighting and emergency preparedness camp for girls. The girls visited Chrysler Hall in Norfolk and cycled through different firefighting activity stations, including fire extinguisher training, confined space training, dummy drags and search and rescue drills, which involves wearing blacked-out masks and using forcible entry skills.

