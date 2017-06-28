Local Girl Scouts team up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue for firefighting camp
Local Girl Scouts teamed up with Norfolk Fire-Rescue on Wednesday for Camp Fury, a firefighting and emergency preparedness camp for girls. The girls visited Chrysler Hall in Norfolk and cycled through different firefighting activity stations, including fire extinguisher training, confined space training, dummy drags and search and rescue drills, which involves wearing blacked-out masks and using forcible entry skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|mdbuilder
|1,550,759
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp...
|May '17
|Hillary Clinton v...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC