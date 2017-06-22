Local Congressman introduces bill with goal of achieving 355 ship Navy

The strike group departed Naval Station Norfolk to deploy in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. With CVN 75 as the flagship, strike group assets include the embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 28 and ships USS Anzio , USS Bulkeley , USS Gravely , and USS Gonzalez .

