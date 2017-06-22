Local Congressman introduces bill with goal of achieving 355 ship Navy
The strike group departed Naval Station Norfolk to deploy in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. With CVN 75 as the flagship, strike group assets include the embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 28 and ships USS Anzio , USS Bulkeley , USS Gravely , and USS Gonzalez .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|Into The Night
|63,844
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,829
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|14
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Tue
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC