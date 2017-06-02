Learning to attract butterflies and w...

Learning to attract butterflies and where to see them on Coast Live

The Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden is open June 16-September 30, 2017. To get ready for the flying colors, we learn how to attract monarch & swallowtail butterflies in our garden or even with a container garden.

