Learning to attract butterflies and where to see them on Coast Live
The Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden is open June 16-September 30, 2017. To get ready for the flying colors, we learn how to attract monarch & swallowtail butterflies in our garden or even with a container garden.
