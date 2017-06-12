How Trump is highlighting divisions a...

How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Phillip Herring, associate pastor of education at First Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va., raises his hands in prayer during the "National Call to Prayer for Spiritual Leadership, Revived Churches and Nationwide and Global Awakening" at the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention on June 14, 2016 in St. Louis. Photo courtesy of Baptist Press/Matt Miller NASHVILLE Ask a historian about the newest tensions in the Southern Baptist Convention, and you'll hear words like theology, polity and methodology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,543,579
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,757
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Sun john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 8 Sharlatwn2 53
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC