How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists

Phillip Herring, associate pastor of education at First Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va., raises his hands in prayer during the "National Call to Prayer for Spiritual Leadership, Revived Churches and Nationwide and Global Awakening" at the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention on June 14, 2016 in St. Louis. Photo courtesy of Baptist Press/Matt Miller NASHVILLE Ask a historian about the newest tensions in the Southern Baptist Convention, and you'll hear words like theology, polity and methodology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.