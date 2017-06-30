Heinicke feels at home back at ODU, hosts second youth camp
Taylor Heinicke is from Atlanta, with no real ties to Hampton Roads, other than the fact he re-wrote the quarterback record books at Old Dominion University. Still, he considers Norfolk home these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,552,089
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Soetoro
|63,870
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Wayne
|45
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|21
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Fri
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|Thu
|Sumdum ho
|2
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|Jun 28
|lilredd73
|105
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC